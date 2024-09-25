Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,476,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,267,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.