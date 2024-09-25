DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,098 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 56.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $13,363,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

