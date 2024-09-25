Unisphere Establishment Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Unisphere Establishment acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.