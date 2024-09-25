Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

