Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $304.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.50 and a 200-day moving average of $291.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

