Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

