Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $626,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 127,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

