Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 4,399 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up 2.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.