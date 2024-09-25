Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,081,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,860,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

