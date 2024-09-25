NBW Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 45,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.18. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

