Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 983 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BUI opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

