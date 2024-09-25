Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $274.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

