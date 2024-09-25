Caxton Associates LP Purchases 57,753 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 631,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 301,894 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

