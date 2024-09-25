Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 12,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 27,225 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $46.35.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
