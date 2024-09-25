Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 12,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 27,225 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $46.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

