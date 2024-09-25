NBW Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 57.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,910,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after buying an additional 294,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Masco by 72.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 17.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

MAS stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $83.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

