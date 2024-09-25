Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,035,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,575,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

