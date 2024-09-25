Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.71. The company has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

