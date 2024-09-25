NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

VRTX stock opened at $462.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.53 and its 200 day moving average is $453.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.85 and a 1-year high of $510.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $15,768,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

