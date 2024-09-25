Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000.

FUTY opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

