Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

