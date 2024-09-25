NBW Capital LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

