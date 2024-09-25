Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 7,005 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

