Dora Factory (new) Price Hits $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and $1.43 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.04889189 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,350,447.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

