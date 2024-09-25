Caxton Associates LP Has $5.12 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

CRWD opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.61 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

