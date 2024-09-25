40,000 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,019,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 508,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,124,000 after buying an additional 183,230 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average of $318.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,361 shares of company stock worth $38,024,123. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

