Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.