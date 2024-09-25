Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

