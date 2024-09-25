Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.