Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

