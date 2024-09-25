Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.