Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

