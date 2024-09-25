Popcat (SOL) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $985.85 million and $150.08 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00263552 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.03388518 USD and is up 13.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $138,900,163.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.