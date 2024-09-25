Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Reaches $0.0582 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,786,741 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 266,484,403.47768295 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05891157 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,099,441.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

