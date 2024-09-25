Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $94,036.89 and $0.08 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04653326 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

