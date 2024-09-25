ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $468,023.20 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

