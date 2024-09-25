Uniswap Market Capitalization Reaches $4.12 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $124.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.87 or 0.00010888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00106812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

