NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $368.26 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.88 billion and approximately $368.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00008216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,212,040,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,658,429 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,042,859 with 1,133,188,479 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.26931637 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $465,517,743.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

