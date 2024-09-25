ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $66.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

