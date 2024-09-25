Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $929,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 475.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $625.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $627.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

