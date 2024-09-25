ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $424.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.50 and its 200 day moving average is $389.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $433.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

