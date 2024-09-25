Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stake Boosted by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Core & Main by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

CNM opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

