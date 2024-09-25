ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.