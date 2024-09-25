Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $963,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
View Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.