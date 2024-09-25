Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $870,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 535.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

