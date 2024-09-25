Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 17,019 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

