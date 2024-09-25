Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.12 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 88.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

