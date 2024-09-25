Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,826 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

