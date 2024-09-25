Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Boosts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 465.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $241.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

