Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,531 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

