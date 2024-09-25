Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

